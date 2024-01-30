"Bro pulled him out of the retirement home" - Fans react as Jake Paul reveals opponent for his upcoming fight

YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul will return to competition in March, and recently revealed who his next opponent will be. Following his knockout win over Andre August, he announced that he will be taking on Ryan Bourland on March 2, 2024.

Bourland holds a 17-2 record with six knockouts. He is a former Golden Gloves champion and a National Junior Olympic-level boxer. He last competed in September 2022, defeating Santario Martin via fifth-round TKO.

Jake Paul has been criticized for fighting relatively inexperienced boxers, or MMA fighters who are well over the hill. While announcing his next fight on his X account, ‘The Problem Child’ drew attention to Bourland’s wealth of experience, saying:

“The goal is simple, build the skillset to become world champion. Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. Ryan “The Rhino” Bourland. And just like the animal in his bone-chilling nickname… he is also endangered.”

Fight fans took to the comments section to react to the announcement.

@wozers69696 commented:

“Nah he retired. Bro pulled him out of the retirement home. It's time for Uncle to get KOd for money.”

@DanTalksFightin wrote:

“This honestly feels like a step down from the last guy…”

Other fight fans added:

“This is the boxing game, jake is no different than some of the top boxers right now it’s just crazy how many fans are fooled by this... this is no challenge for his skills Jake is gonna smoke this guy like the last.”

“I’m sorry I thought he was supposed to have more KO’s than Andre August? Also, dude retired 6 years ago. Embarrassing.”

“Guy looks like the plumber I called last week.”

Catch more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Jake Paul's fight announcement

Jake Paul will co-headline the March 2 boxing event with Amanda Serrano

Featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will fight mandatory challenger Nina Meinke in the main event of the boxing card set to play out on March 2. The fight card will take place at El Coliseo De Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Serrano will fight in front of her compatriots for the first time since March 2021, when she defeated Daniela Romina Bermudez to win the then-vacant IBO featherweight title.

Jake Paul, who holds an 8-1 record in professional boxing, will attempt to score his ninth victory in the ring. He has also promised to donate his fight purse to his non-profit organization, Boxing Bullies.