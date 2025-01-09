“Bro’s a Power Ranger” - Fans loving Johan Estupinan’s natural Latin flair ahead of ONE 170 duel against Johan Ghazali

There is never a dull moment when Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan is around. 'Panda Kick' provided a glimpse into his preparation for his scheduled match at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, against fellow rising star Johan Ghazali.

The two will compete in a featured flyweight Muay Thai fight. Ahead of the bout, Estupinan shared a video, which was later reshared by ONE on its official Instagram profile, of him doing action movie-like moves as he shored up his punches, knees and kicks. He even did an impressive flip off a wall.

Check out the post below:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans were captivated with the inherent Latin flair that Estupinan infuses into his game and shared their thoughts on it. Below are what some of them wrote in the comments section.

One fan likened Estupinan's moves to those of popular television superheroes Power Rangers, saying:

"Bros a power ranger."

Power ranger vibes

Another user had a one-word reaction with:

"Showmen"

Showstopper

Below are screenshots of other fans' reactions.

Enter caption

ONE 170 will mark Johan Estupinan's fifth bout under the ONE banner since making his promotional debut in May last year. He is also out to chalk up his fifth win to pad his standing as an emerging force in Muay Thai.

Ghazali, meanwhile, is seeking to build on his bounce-back win in his last fight back in September. ONE 170 is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Johan Ghazali says Johan Estupinan has not faced an opponent like him

While Johan Estupinan has been on an impressive undefetaed run in ONE Championship, his upcoming opponent Johan Ghazali said the Colombian star has not faced a foe like him. It is something he looks to showcase when they collide at ONE 170 on Jan. 24.

Speaking during the virtual media day for the event, 'Jojo' shared that while 'Panda Kick' has been churning out noteworthy performances, he is hardly daunted by it, saying:

"If you take a closer glimpse, in his previous fights, he hasn't fought someone who's really strong, in my opinion."

Ghazali was also undefeated in his four matches in ONE until he was edged out by veteran Vietnamese fighter Nguyen Tran Duy Nhar by unanimous decision last June. He, however, rebounded in his next match in September in the United States, knocking out Mexican Josue Cruz in the opening round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.