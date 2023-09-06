“Bro’s doing side quests” - Fans show their love for Demetrious Johnson’s IBJJF world title triumph

After capturing world titles in multiple major organizations, Demetrious Johnson continues to home his craft and compete at the highest level.

Recently, the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion returned to the mat for the first time in nearly two decades at the 2023 World Masters IBJJF tournament in Las Vegas.

Competing as a brown belt in the Masters 2 featherweight division, ‘Mighty Mouse’ walked away with gold, adding yet another massive accomplishment to his already illustrious resume.

Fans on social media praised Demetrious Johnson for his impressive performance and all he has done and continues to do in the world of combat sports:

“Imagine pulling up to a bjj tournament and find out your rolling with Mighty Mouse.. Instatap!”

“Bros doing side quests to compete his skill tree”

“This dude literally suplex you into an armbar, IBJJF is lightwork for him”

“Mighty mouse becoming world champion like it is side quest is super impressive”

“Mighty is doing side quests at this point”

“What has this man not accomplished”

Demetrious Johnson has an incredible 25 career wins to his credit, with 17 of those fights being world title wins or title defenses. That accomplishment alone has made him one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the history of the sport. And he might not be done yet.

Following his impressive unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Mighty Mouse’ suggested that his mixed martial arts career may be over. Four months later, Johnson is yet to make a decision one way or the other, but given his impressive showing at IBJJF, we could potentially see Johnson return to the Circle and put his grappling skills on display.