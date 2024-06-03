"Bro tryna be black so bad," "What is bro waffling?" - Fans react to Andrew Tate citing similarities between him and "real nig*er" Donald Trump

Fans lambasted Andrew Tate for using the N-word to refer to himself and former United States President Donald Trump. Tate is a controversial influencer and former kickboxer who has found a lot of traction in a section of society. He is known for his controversial opinions on sensitive topics like relationships and the role of women in society, among others.

Trump has been found guilty of charges related to the hush money scandal. There is a possibility that the former United States President could be sentenced to jail or house arrest on July 11. Tate, who has spent a considerable amount of time in prison and house arrest after being accused of human trafficking, took to social media and cited similarities between him and Trump:

"Trump, much like myself, is a real ni*ger. And real ni*gers don't give a f*** about jail."

Fans were surprised at Tate referring to himself as a member of the African community and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

"Bro tryna be black so bad," @Sartoshi0x commented.

"What is bro waffling?" @UTDKeanoo commented.

"Make Jail Great Again," @HU4Access commented.

@pplaretrash69 posted a hilarious edited photo of Donald Trump and wrote:

“My n* Trump.”

"You losing relevance or something? You seemed above shock value when you first emerged. This is pathetic," @Domthgr8 commented.

"Just confirming something, Andrew Tate is white correct?" @Erlisk1337 commented.

Andrew Tate thinks Donald Trump was "set up" in the legal battle

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been embroiled in a legal battle due to their alleged involvement in human trafficking and organized crime over the last couple of years. Throughout the controversy, the Tate brothers have claimed they were wrongfully framed and have accused the authorities of conducting an unfair investigation.

The Tate brothers shared similar concerns about Donald Trump's conviction and expressed their thoughts on the situation in a recent podcast episode.

Andrew Tate said:

"My n* Trump was set up by the system."

Tristan Tate added:

"He was set up by the system. They're trying to keep a black man down, in America of all places!"

Catch the Tate brothers' comments below:

