"Bro tryna distract himself from Khamzat" - Fans react to Dricus du Plessis claiming Alex Pereira's aura has faded following Magomed Ankalaev loss 

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland at UFC 312 in February. After the win, the South African called out Alex Pereira for a potential fight at light heavyweight. However, du Plessis' plans seem to be ruined by Magomed Ankalaev who defeated Pereira at UFC 313.

Ankalaev had been on the hunt for a title shot for years and finally cashed in his opportunity by handing Pereira his first loss at light heavyweight. On the other hand, du Plessis is supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev next.

The middleweight champion made his UFC debut back in 2020 and has competed nine times in the famed octagon winning all of his fights. Reacting to the Pereira vs. Ankalaev fight, 'Stillknocks' was left disappointed as Ankalaev ruined the biggest payday of his life. The 31-year-old also asserted Pereira's aura was finished (via Championship Rounds):

"Thanks Ankalaev for taking the biggest payday of my life. Aura Gone"

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Fans shared their reaction to the post saying 'Stillknocks' is possibly distracting himself. One of them wrote:

"Bro tryna distract himself from Khamzat."

Others wrote:

"It’s ok. He has khamzats aura coming his way soon."

"Naa if he sleeps Ank in the rematch, everyone will forget about the first fight and just say it was an off night."

Gregory Rodrigues says Dricus du Plessis title reign will be short lived

UFC middleweight contender Gregory Rodrigues believes the title reign of middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis maybe short lived as new contenders are emerging in the middleweight division. Du Plessis successfully defended his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 and is expected to face Khamzat Chimaev next. Rodrigues questioned du Plessis' skillset and whether it would sustain with new competition:

“It was good. It was good for DDP, He did his job. Before the fight, my thought was he’ll still be the champion, and he did. But I don’t know if he’s going to hold this belt to the end of this year. He’s going to fight Chimaev, right? It’s a good match, but his will is still there, right? He’s the champion, he’s young."

Rodrigues added:

“But I don’t know if he has the quality to continue with the belt. The division has changed, so many good names, and they’re coming up. [Nassourdine] Imavov is right there, Caio Borralho. So many good guys coming up."

Check out Gregory Rodrigues' comment below (3:50):

