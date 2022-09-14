Did Brock Lesnar fight professionally outside of the UFC?

Yes, Brock Lesnar's first professional MMA bout took place under the K-1 banner at K-1 HERO'S: Dynamite USA. The 45-year-old fought Min Soo Kim back in 2007 and won in the very first round.

18,340 MMA fans attended the bout, with a further 35,000 buying the pay-per-view. The MMA organization managed to make $203,090 in ticket revenue and had names such as Royce Gracie, Brad Pickett and Jake Shields also on the card.

Lesnar headlined the fight card and clearly didn't disappoint his fanbase after getting a first-round victory in his debut fight.

Watch the WWE wrestler's first ever bout here:

Brock Lesnar quickly transitioned to the UFC, taking on Frank Mir in his second professional MMA bout at UFC 81: Breaking Point. However, the challenge proved to be too tough, with the wrestler losing in round one via submission.

Nevertheless, Lesnar continued to compete in the UFC and fought eight times in total during his eight-year career in the organization. The 45-year-old managed to get his revenge against Mir in 2009, beating the MMA legend in the second round during their UFC 100 bout.

Brock Lesnar hasn't competed in the UFC since 2016 and has an organizational record of four wins, three losses and one no-contest.

Who did Brock Lesnar defeat during his UFC career?

As mentioned, Brock Lesnar has a solid UFC record and managed to beat four opponents inside the octagon. Lesnar's first win came against Heath Herring at UFC 87: Seek and Destroy in 2008. The WWE superstar won via unanimous decision, which was the only decision win of his entire MMA career.

The 45-year-old went on to win his next three UFC bouts, with none of the fights going past the second round. Randy Couture and Frank Mir were both stopped in their tracks by Lesnar, with Shane Carwin losing via submission at the hands of Lesnar at UFC 116: Lesnar vs. Carwin.

Watch Lesnar take on Carwin here:

However, Brock Lesnar's UFC career didn't end well, with the American failing to win his last three bouts under the organization's banner. Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem both finished Lesnar in back-to-back bouts.

Lesnar's final bout in the UFC was against Mark Hunt and initially ended in a win for the WWE star. But the the result was turned into a no-contest after Lesnar failed a drug test and was suspended from the sport for a year.

