"Broke bread and made millions" - Boxing world praises Anthony Joshua for display of "great sportsmanship" in post-fight photo with Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua silenced doubters with a resounding second-round knockout victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in their highly anticipated boxing exhibition in Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8.

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, entered the fight as the favorite. Ngannou, known for his devastating knockout power in the UFC, had pushed current WBC champion Tyson Fury to the distance in October, raising expectations for an upset.

Joshua displayed superior technique and ruthlessly exploited Ngannou's vulnerabilities. He utilized his jab effectively, creating openings for powerful right hands that sent Ngannou to the canvas twice before a final right cross sealed the victory.

Following the dominant performance, Joshua's actions garnered significant praise from fans. He shared a photo with Ngannou on social media, captioning it:

"Respect my guy 🤝 African Giants 🌍"

Fans lauded Joshua's gesture:

"AJ defines the meaning of champion. Learn from your losses, never give up & always remain humble🙌💯"

"Broke bread and made millions 👏"

"Great sportsmanship tonight well done 🙌"

Fans' react to Anthony Joshua's post-fight picture with Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury reacts to Anthony Joshua's KO win, offers two-fight plan for future clash

Tyson Fury has acknowledged Anthony Joshua's dominant knockout victory over Francis Ngannou, outlining a potential two-fight path for their highly anticipated heavyweight showdown. Fury, who was present at the fight, recognized Joshua's impressive display.

"AJ did absolutely fantastic and lit him up with a right hand... if he fights me after I beat Usyk twice, then it will be a different game. There is quite a long way to go, fantastic performance from AJ," Fury said [H/t: Talk Sport].

Joshua, with his impressive win against Ngannou, has positioned himself back in contention for a world title shot. He expressed his desire to fight the winner of the upcoming rematch between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Currently, Fury remains focused on securing undisputed heavyweight champion status by defeating Usyk. He proposed a two-fight plan that could ultimately lead to a clash with Joshua, saying:

"Once I'm done with the rabbit [Usyk], I'll take on AJ. Hopefully, we can do one in Saudi Arabia and one at Wembley."[6:52]

Fury also presented a potential alternative route for Joshua in the meantime. He suggested a fight with Filip Hrgovic for the vacant IBF title, potentially keeping Joshua active while Fury settles his business with Usyk.

Check out Tyson Fury's comments on a potential fight with Anthony Johsua below: