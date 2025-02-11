Bruce Buffer shares three-word reaction to Nina-Marie Daniele shouting him out in an appreciation post 

Nina-Marie Daniele gave a shoutout to UFC announcer Bruce Buffer on her social media following UFC 312, which garnered a reaction from Buffer himself. Daniele was in attendance at UFC 312, held at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 8.

A UFC middleweight title rematch between reigning champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland headlined the card. Following the event, the UFC interviewer shared a video of herself from UFC 312, capturing the moment Buffer delivered his iconic announcement for the main event.

In the clip, Daniele mimicked Buffer declaring that it was time for the main event, clearly enjoying the electrifying atmosphere. She took to Instagram to give a shoutout to Buffer, writing:

“I get the chills Everytime! The most beautiful words in all of sports & the most beautiful sport in the world! Nothing compares to a live UFC event! Nobody does it like @danawhite. Thank you @dricusduplessis @stricklandmma you two are absolute badasses! Shoutout to the goat @brucebufferufc.”

The post quickly went viral on Instagram, garnering widespread attention. Buffer himself responded to Daniele's shoutout in the comment section with a simple three-word reaction, writing:

“Thank you Nina.”

Check out the screenshot of Bruce Buffer’s comment below:

Screenshot of Bruce Buffer’s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @brucebufferufc on Instagram]

Nina-Marie Daniele hails Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland for epic battle at UFC 312

In the headliner of UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland battled over the South African's 185-pound strap. 'Stillknocks' successfully defended his crown by securing a unanimous decision victory.

Nina-Marie Daniele shared a backstage conversation between du Plessis and Strickland and branded the two "modern-day gladiators." She praised ‘Stillknocks’ and offered words of encouragement to ‘Tarzan,’ with whom she shares a great relationship, writing:

“Two modern day gladiators! These are the moments that make us love MMA! Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland thank you for one hell of a fight. Congratulations @dricusduplessis on an amazing hard fought victory! Your heart and will to win is what separates you from everyone else! And to my brother @stricklandmma so proud of you! I know it’s not the outcome you wanted but it’s ok, win, lose or draw, moving forward is all that matters! On to the next one. There’s no sport like MMA and there’s no fight promotion like UFC.”

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele’s Instagram post below:

