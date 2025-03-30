Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Enrique Vivas: Full video highlights

Bruce Carrington delivered another dominant performance, securing a third-round knockout victory over Jose Enrique Vivas. The undefeated featherweight showcased his power and precision, overwhelming Vivas with a barrage of unanswered punches before referee Raul Caiz Jr. stepped in to stop the fight at just 53 seconds into the third round.

Ad

Carrington had already established control in the second round, flooring Vivas with a well-placed right hand to the head. Despite the knockdown, Vivas managed to survive the round, but his aggressive, defense-free approach ultimately cost him.

While attempting to trap Carrington against the ropes, he left himself exposed, allowing Carrington to capitalize and land a clean right hand that set the tone for the stoppage.

Check out some of the fight highlights from the fight below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Bruce Carrington make his way to the squared circle:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carrington delivered a devastating straight round counter to Enrique Vivas In round 2:

Expand Tweet

Ad

‘Shu Shu’ delivered a powerful knockout blow to the exhausted Enrique Vivas in the third round of the match:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following his victory, Carrington wasted no time in calling out the top names in the featherweight division, including Nick Ball, Stephen Fulton, Rafael Espinoza, and Angelo Leo:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.