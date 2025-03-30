  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Enrique Vivas: Full video highlights

Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Enrique Vivas: Full video highlights

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Mar 30, 2025 02:35 GMT
Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Enrique Vivas complete fight highlights. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Enrique Vivas complete fight highlights. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Bruce Carrington delivered another dominant performance, securing a third-round knockout victory over Jose Enrique Vivas. The undefeated featherweight showcased his power and precision, overwhelming Vivas with a barrage of unanswered punches before referee Raul Caiz Jr. stepped in to stop the fight at just 53 seconds into the third round.

Ad

Carrington had already established control in the second round, flooring Vivas with a well-placed right hand to the head. Despite the knockdown, Vivas managed to survive the round, but his aggressive, defense-free approach ultimately cost him.

While attempting to trap Carrington against the ropes, he left himself exposed, allowing Carrington to capitalize and land a clean right hand that set the tone for the stoppage.

Check out some of the fight highlights from the fight below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Bruce Carrington make his way to the squared circle:

Ad

Carrington delivered a devastating straight round counter to Enrique Vivas In round 2:

Ad

‘Shu Shu’ delivered a powerful knockout blow to the exhausted Enrique Vivas in the third round of the match:

Ad

Following his victory, Carrington wasted no time in calling out the top names in the featherweight division, including Nick Ball, Stephen Fulton, Rafael Espinoza, and Angelo Leo:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Manjit Sarmah
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी