"Bruh that hurt to watch" - Fans react to UFC 293 fan contest with Israel Adesanya going hilariously wrong 

Israel Adesanya recently tried to organize a fan contest during an open workout session and tried to get two of his fans to perform a set of pushups as per his instructions to win a pair of his MMA gloves. However, the contest hilariously went sideways after the two fans failed to grasp the concept of a pushup despite a demonstration by the middleweight champion himself.

Adesanya is set to defend his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in Sydney this weekend. Considering the Nigerian-born Kiwi's massive star power in Oceania, the event is expected to bring a lot of hype and excitement to the Harbour City down under.

As mentioned, Israel Adesanya called two of his fans on stage during an open workout session and challenged them to do some pushups. However, both men seemed intent on performing burpees instead and hilariously failed to stay in pushup-position even after being explicitly told to do so.

After @MMAJunkie posted a video of their goof-up on Twitter, fans flocked to the comments section to make their thoughts known.

One fan wrote:

"Bruh, that was painful to watch."

Another fan jokingly wrote:

"Gotta work on their listening skills."

One user claimed:

"Watched on mute, still awful."

Check out some more reactions below:

Israel Adesanya names Alexander Volkanovski as his MMA 'GOAT'

Israel Adesanya recently heaped praise on his longtime friend and training partner, Alexander Volkanovski. Adesanya reflected on Volkanovski's professional record and claimed the Australian was the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Adesanya and Volkanovski notably train together at the City Kickboxing Gym (CKB) under Eugene Bareman. Volkanovski is the UFC's reigning featherweight champion and has occupied the 145-pound throne since December 2019. The Great is undefeated as a featherweight and has the second-most title fight wins in divisional history. He also has the second-longest win streak in divisional history.

Given Alexander Volkanovski's resume, hearing Israel Adesanya sing his praises is unsurprising. During a recent UFC 293 media day presser, 'The Last Stylebender' was asked where he ranked himself among the all-time greats. He replied:

"I was chasing that, I was chasing the greatest of all time, and I still think I’m one of the greatest of all time, but I put Alex Volkanovski as the greatest of all time in my eyes. I see the work he does, he’s my buddy, I love the way he fights, and he’s one of my favorite fighters in history."

