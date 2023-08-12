Bryce Hall fight career: Where does the media personality's combat sports career stand after recent BKFC win?

American social media sensation Bryce Hall ventured into the realm of professional combat sports with his debut at BKFC 48 against Gee Perez.

In his first-ever bare-knuckle boxing match, Hall faced a more experienced opponent. However, he executed his game plan flawlessly, securing a significant knockdown during the initial round of the main card bout.

He continued with an aggressive barrage, prompting Perez's corner to halt the contest due to medical concerns. This led to Hall's victory through a default technical knockout win, attributed to a medical stoppage.

Ahead of his BKFC 48 appearance, Bryce Hall revealed his post-match intentions during an episode of the Just Scrap Radio podcast. He expressed his desire to return to influencer boxing.

“Oh yeah. I’m 100 percent going to step back into influencer boxing. Obviously, depending on the result of this fight, I get to pick and choose. Being an 0-1 boxer, I can’t go after the names that I want to fight. But, if I win this fight, or even step in and get the credibility of doing a bare-knuckle fight, I can basically pick any influencer I want. I want to do three more influencer boxing matches and then I’m done unless another makes sense obviously. I have three people that I want to fight before I quit the sport."

Bryce Hall already has experience in amateur boxing as he had taken on Austin McBroom in 2021 in a YouTubers vs. TikTokers event. Hall lost to McBroom in the third round of the bout via technical knockout.

When asked about his future plans on the Just Scrap Radio podcast he mentioned stepping back into influencer boxing. He then went on to name the three influencers including KSI and a rematch against Austin Broom.

"A lot of influencers are attempting to be full-on professional fighters, I guess it’s like a new lane for the influencer scene. I just make f*****g videos and I’m an entertainer. I try and dip my toes in every form of entertainment. I’m doing this as an entertainment aspect. I have these three guys that I just want to beat all their asses and then be done with the shit. Deji, KSI, and Austin McBroom, I want that rematch, not on his card. I want to do those three people and then I’m done.”

