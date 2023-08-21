Bryce Hall refuses to promote Drink Prime, could pull out of fight with Deji on KSI vs. Tommy Fury undercard

Bryce Hall won a ton of applause for his performance against Gee Perez at BKFC 48. The social media personality's initial foray into the fight game was disappointing, to say the least.

Bryce Hall faced Austin McBroom, and the latter ended up winning via TKO in a somewhat dominant fashion. Since then, Bryce Hall has clearly gone back and put in the work, showing incredible grit, determination and heart in his comeback fight against Perez.

Since then, Bryce Hall has been booked to face Deji, KSI's brother, on the KSI vs. Tommy Fury undercard. Recently, however, Hall stated that he did not want to promote the energy drink PRIME, which is led by KSI and Logan Paul, leaving many in doubt as to whether the Hall vs. Deji fight would end up happening. He said:

"I dont know if I wanna fight on a card that promotes PRIME, to be honest, and I honestly think that a fight between me and Deji should be a main event, by itself. Why would I wanna promote someone else's company? If you look at my last fight, from 3 days ago, it's 3.5 million views on YouTube alone, with 12 million concurrents."

Hall added:

"If you look at Deji's last fight, he had 840k views on his last fight, on YouTube. If you look at KSI, 2.5 million in his last fight. Like, I don't, I should not be a co-main, or I think I'd be the third fight from the main event? Like Logan Paul would be the co-main, and then it would be me versus Deji. And I'd be promoting a drink I don't give a s**t about, so."

Bryce Hall teases potential rematch with Austin McBroom under bareknuckle rules

Hall took to Twitter and re-posted a tweet that said Austin McBrook had been offered a bareknuckle boxing match, alongside the caption:

"I will be in attendance for this 100%"

He then went on to add:

"If Austin wins that, rematch bareknuckle?"

It's certainly plausible that the McBroom rematch is the fight Hall wants most, particularly given his rapid improvement. However, he posted his prediction, which did not favor McBroom. He said:

"prediction for the austin vs perez BKFC fight: austin gets KO’d in 1, but gets respect for stepping into the square circle."

