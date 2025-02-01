Bryce Mitchell responds to callout, Michael Chandler opens up on defeat, Dana White talks UFC champ's future: MMA News Roundup

Bryce Mitchell responds to UFC fighter callout, Michael Chandler gets honest about biggest career let-down, and Dana White weighs in on Islam Makhachev's future in today's Sportskeeda daily news roundup (Feb. 1).

#3. Bryce Mitchell responds to callout from Israeli fighter, following controversial Adolf H*tler comments

Bryce Mitchell has responded to Natan Levy's callout after the Israeli fighter issued him a challenge following his comments regarding Adolf H*tler.

Earlier this week, 'Thug Nasty' sent shockwaves throughout the MMA community. During the first episode of his ArkanSanity podcast, the 30-year-old stated that H*tler "was a good guy."

Following his comments, Levy took to X to call out Mitchell and offer him both a history lesson and a physical bout. The featherweight has since responded, writing:

"I'm definitely not a hater of yours, brother. Never will be. And I'd be glad for you to educate me on history. Thanks for standing up ready to fight, you're a real man. God bless."

#2. Michael Chandler gets brutally honest about the "biggest let-down" of his UFC career

Michael Chandler has opened up about his UFC 309 loss to Charles Oliveira, admitting that the defeat has been the "biggest let-down" of his career.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Iron' revealed he has faced several mental challenges following the defeat to 'Do Bronx' and was even brought to tears after he left the octagon. He said:

"It's 100 percent the biggest let-down in my entire career. I have never been more confident that I was going to win a fight... I remember leaving Madison Square Garden, and me and Brie got into a black car... And they took me back to the hotel, and I just started crying. She held my hand."

#1. Dana White weighs in on Islam Makhachev potentially facing Dricus du Plessis

Dana White recently gave his take on Islam Makhachev's future and middleweight title aspirations.

Following his victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 311, Makhachev spoke at the post-fight presser and expressed an interest in potentially facing Dricus du Plessis for the 185-pound title. While the matchup may seem exciting to some fans, White isn't so sure.

Speaking at the recent Power Slap 11 presser, when asked about Makhachev, the UFC CEO played down any chance of the lightweight champ stepping up two divisions. He said:

“He would move up to middleweight? Yeah, I don’t know about that. Listen, if he wants to move up to 170, we can talk. But moving up to 185 is a whole other level. I know there’s a lot of conspiracy theories out there about this. You’ll just have to watch and see how this plays out.”

