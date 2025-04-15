Buakaw has the perfect opponent in mind for unstoppable Thai-Algerian tower Nabil Anane: "Would be fire"

Thai legend Buakaw recently uploaded a reaction to the bantamweight Muay Thai showdown between Nabil Anane and Superlek Kiatmoo9 last March 23 at ONE 172 card, which took place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The striking icon uploaded the video on his YouTube channel, and after sharing his thoughts on the battle that Anane eventually won via unanimous decision, he suggested the next opponent for the reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion:

"A match between Jonathan Haggerty and Nabil Anane would be fire. That one's gonna be fun."

Watch the full video here:

The multi-time world champion would like to see a match between the Thai-Algerian phenom and 'The General,' especially after Haggerty fended off the challenge of Wei Rui last February at ONE 171: Qatar with a masterful performance to retain his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Liam Harrison claims Nabil Anane has more power than what his lanky body looks

Looking at the frame of the 20-year-old striking sensation, fans and fighters would think that Nabil Anane doesn't possess a lot of power. However, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison said that he should be given more credit, especially after dropping 'The Kicking Machine' on his way to a comfortable decision win in Saitama, Japan.

The British combat sports legend stated this during his recent interview with the South China Morning Post, where he explained:

"These last three fights, this nasty power's come out from somewhere. Like, the snaps on his shots now when he gets you on range and he throws them straight, you hear the crack of it hitting like, Jesus Christ! He's got some explosivity in, and a guy his frame shouldn't really be able to hit like that. He's got some explosivity."

Fans can rewatch all the action from ONE 172 via watch.onefc.com.

