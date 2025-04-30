Buakaw reveals Masaaki Noiri's tactic that forced Tawanchai to "fall apart" at ONE 172: "I know that kind of pain"

Thai combat sports great Buakaw Banchamek was sympathetic to Tawanchai PK Saenchai after his defeat to Masaaki Noiri on March 23 at ONE 172, which took place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Buakaw reacted to the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title clash between Tawanchai and Noiri on his YouTube channel. He pointed out that Tawanchai's downfall began when Noiri started attacking his legs with vicious kicks, as he explained:

"Tawanchai couldn't stand firm that after that first shot. Even at the start of round three, he couldn't throw strikes properly. When your balance is gone, you fall apart. I've been there. I know that kind of pain."

Watch Buakaw's video here:

With the wealth of experience he had during his legendary professional career, Buakaw had experienced the pain that the current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion had during that moment, which is why he can relate to him.

This triumph by the Japanese striking star was the first time that Tawanchai was ever stopped in his career under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Buakaw says that Masaaki Noiri is among the best kickboxers from Japan

The former multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion also mentioned that the Team Vasileus representative is among the best kickboxers from the land of the rising sun.

According to Buakaw, his experience of competing in kickboxing exclusively has significantly helped him become part of an elite company, and he proved it during his massive victory against Tawanchai.

Buakaw mentioned this during his reaction video of the showdown between Masaaki Noiri and Tawanchai on his YouTube channel:

"Noiri is considered one of the kings of kickboxing in Japan. He's been doing kickboxing his whole life. Maybe not a hundred fights, but he's been around."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

