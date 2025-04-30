  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Buakaw says Masaaki Noiri's precise leg kicks slowed Tawanchai down: "He started second guessing"

Buakaw says Masaaki Noiri's precise leg kicks slowed Tawanchai down: "He started second guessing"

By James De Rozario
Modified Apr 30, 2025 10:16 GMT
(From left) Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Buakaw Banchamek, and Masaaki Noiri.
(From left) Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Buakaw Banchamek, and Masaaki Noiri.

Masaaki Noiri's stinging fists may have gotten the job done at ONE 172 last month. However, Thai veteran Buakaw Banchamek firmly believes that it was the Japanese star's kicks that marked the beginning of the end for Tawanchai PK Saenchai's hunt for two-sport glory inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

Noiri squared off against the PK Saenchaimuaythaigym affiliate in one of four world title showdowns on March 23. Many favored Tawanchai to leave the fabled arena as a two-sport ONE world champion. The Team Vasileus superstar had other ideas, though.

The 31-year-old closed out the show with a flurry of strikes that forced the referee to halt action at 1:55 of the third stanza, earning him the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's hard to tell what Noiri was trying to set up in the first round. But, you can see, he was just targeting Tawanchai's lead leg throughout round one. Whenever Tawanchai gets careless, he lands. He started second guessing and moving slowly," Buakaw shared while dissecting their world title fight in a clip posted on his YouTube channel.
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Indeed, the multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion got his analysis spot on.

Though Tawanchai appeared to be firing on all cylinders in the first two rounds, the former two-division K-1 champion's chopping blows to the lead leg slowed the featherweight Muay Thai kingpin as the match progressed.

Watch Buakaw's analysis of Masaaki Noiri's highlight-reel win here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Buakaw gives Masaaki Noiri his well-deserved folowers

In the same clip, Buakaw sang praise for Masaaki Noiri's massive accomplishment at ONE 172, describing him as 'one of the kings of kickboxing' from 'The Land of the Rising Sun.'

The 42-year-old shared:

"Noiri is considered one of the kings of kickboxing in Japan. He's been doing kickboxing his whole life. Maybe not a hundred fights, but he's been around."
Ad

Fight fans can rewatch the entire ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com for free.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications