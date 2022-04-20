"It will be rescheduled to May 20th!" - 'Buchecha' addresses 'Reug Reug' cancellation for ONE 156

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida's MMA bout against 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane was pulled from ONE Championship's upcoming April 22 event. But in a post on Instagram, "Buchecha" stated that he will be returning to the ONE Circle on the May 20 event.

ONE Championship announced that 'Buchecha' vs. 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane was canceled but no reason was provided. Almeida stated in his Instagram post that it was due to 'Reug Reug' being injured. The multi-time Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion said that he will be at the May 20 event but it is uncertain if he will face the same opponent.

"Bad News! My opponent got hurt again, so my fight has been postponed and it will be rescheduled to May 20th! I am ready to go and it don’t change a thing, eyes still on the prize! On May 20th I will be inside the [ONE Championship] circle against him or somebody else, but I will be there!"

When ONE Championship announced this bout’s cancelation, they did say they were hoping to rebook the match.

"Also, the matchup between Buchecha and Reug Reug has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later event."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Also, the matchup between Buchecha and Reug Reug has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later event Also, the matchup between Buchecha and Reug Reug has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later event 👊#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship

Will @ChillemDafoe Marcus Buchecha Almeida submits Anderson Braddock Silva with a north-south choke in his MMA debut Marcus Buchecha Almeida submits Anderson Braddock Silva with a north-south choke in his MMA debut https://t.co/NiCWP0RWRH

'Buchecha' will return in May

Marcus Almeida is a heavyweight competitor who has many accolades and titles to his name. The Brazilian jiu jitsu great is looking to get back in the May 20 ONE Championship event.

The ONE event scheduled for May 20 currently has some great matches scheduled, such as the two submission grappling matches. American grappler Garry Tonon will grapple against the young Tye Ruotolo. Ruotolo is only 19 years old and has won Brazilian jiu jitsu titles both as a teenager and as an adult.

There will also be a submission grappling match with Japanese MMA veteran Shinya Aoki. Aoki will meet Tye's twin brother, Kade Ruotolo. Ruotolo is a jiu jitsu phenom who has won world titles as a youth and adult. Aoki is a black belt in both judo and jiu jitsu. Aoki made his professional MMA debut the year Ruotolo was born.

After the bouts were announced, the twin brothers posted on Instagram:

"[Chatri Sityodtong] and ONE brought the [fire] for our [ONE Championship] debuts"

The May 20th event will also host two Muay Thai title fights and kicks off the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

Marcus Almeida was certainly disappointed with not competing at ONE 156, however, he will be a great addition to the impressive May 20 ONE Championship event.

Cerebral Vigilante @Delisketo 4x EBI champ

3x ADCC champ

2x No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu champ



Gordon Ryan (120 submissions) has signed with ONE!



The King holds wins over Barnett, Oleinik, Palhares, Gonzaga, Tonon, Buchecha and more.

4x EBI champ3x ADCC champ2x No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu champGordon Ryan (120 submissions) has signed with ONE!The King holds wins over Barnett, Oleinik, Palhares, Gonzaga, Tonon, Buchecha and more.https://t.co/T6oe8lKKag

Edited by Phil Dillon