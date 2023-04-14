‘Buchecha’, Adriano Moraes take a trip to Inter Miami CF’s stadium

While busy with their respective mixed martial arts careers, it has not stopped ONE Championship fighters Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and Adriano Moraes from attending to their other passions, including soccer.

The two recently took a trip to DRV PNK Stadium, home of Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to check out the facility and came away impressed.

Buchecha, a known soccer fan, posted a photo of himself on Instagram holding an Inter Miami jersey alongside Adriano Moraes inside the stadium.

The undefeated heavyweight fighter captioned the post:

“Me and @moraesadrianomma had a great time today visiting the @intermiamicf stadium! What a great facility! I hope we can come back soon to watch a soccer game there! Thanks @onechampionship and @intermiamicf for the tour and the Jerseys!”

Inter Miami is headed and partly owned by soccer superstar David Beckham of England.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Buchecha has won all of his four matches to date since making his ONE debut in September 2021. The most recent of his victories was over Belarusian Kirill Grishenko last August, which came by submission (heel hook) just 64 seconds into the opening round.

The American Top Team standout is currently awaiting word on his next fight.

His teammate Moraes, meanwhile, is gearing up for his trilogy fight against reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson next month at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in Colorado, U.S.A.

‘Mikinho’ will try to seize back the title belt he lost to ‘Mighty Mouse’ last August in ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States on May 5.

The contest also serves as a rubber match for their head-to-head matchup, which currently stands at one win apiece.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

