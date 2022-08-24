“That would be the perfect result” - ‘Buchecha’ aims for another first-round submission

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is gunning for a four in a row when he returns to the ONE Championship circle this weekend.

The 32-year-old grappling legend from Sao Paulo, Brazil is scheduled to face former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

The event is set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will air at US primetime via Prime Video on August 26.

Putting together a stellar transition from his submission grappling roots to the mixed martial arts realm, ‘Buchecha’ knows that a victory over a former interim world title challenger could put him directly in line for a shot at the ONE Championship heavyweight throne sooner rather than later.

In a recent interview with the Asian martial arts organization, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida gave a short but sweet prediction for how he thinks this fight could go.

“In a perfect world, I win with a submission in the first round, like all my fights so far. That's the goal, and that would be the perfect result.”

Since transitioning to mixed martial arts in 2021, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has strung together three impressive performances, all the while maintaining an unblemished professional record.

He finished Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva in his ONE Championship debut last September, winning via north-south choke in the first round. ‘Buchecha’ returned in December to tap out South Korean knockout artist Kang Ji Won via rear-naked choke, also in the first round.

Then, at ONE 158 this past June, the Brazilian legend wowed audiences by scoring his first technical knockout finish, stopping Simon Carson in the opening stanza.

Needless to say, Almeida is an absolute force to be reckoned with in the circle. Getting that submission victory against Grishenko is hardly a far-fetched prediction.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida fights for family

More than the multiple world titles in Brazilian jiu-jitsu throughout his grappling career, and more than his perfect record in mixed martial arts, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is motivated to make his family proud, especially his sister Ana, who he considers his number one fan.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“I think my sister is my number one fan. She’s always really enjoyed following my career closely. She even has a tattoo of me on her arm! I think she and my mom are my biggest fans. In MMA, the same thing. My sister keeps cheering, watching, and screaming. She definitely gives me great support. And it is very important to have this support that I have from her and my family.”

Almeida says his older sister was the person who introduced him to BJJ, and early in their training together, he would often get embarrassed by his sibling on the mats.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard