Watch: Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida delivers grounded knee strike, can he do the same to Kirill Grishenko?

‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida has looked nearly unstoppable in ONE Championship's heavyweight division. Since making his debut in 2021, he has won three consecutive fights all by way of first-round stoppages.

In his debut fight, he faced veteran fighter 'Braddock' Anderson Silva. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu great battered his opponent with grounded knees en route to a submission finish.

ONE Championship shared a clip of the knees on Instagram:

"Buchecha's got the rules down 😎 Watch him try to keep his perfect run in ONE alive against Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1 THIS FRIDAY!"

After submitting Silva, he would later submit Kang Ji Won and then earn a ground-and-pound TKO victory over Simon Carson. At ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, he will look to make it four in a row.

'Buchecha' is booked to face former interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko, where he may aim to utilize grounded knee attacks. The two will meet in a highly anticipated clash at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship BJJ legend BuchechaFINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 @MarcusBuchecha BJJ legend Buchecha 🇧🇷 FINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 @MarcusBuchecha #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/73ft7TYq78

‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida excited to fight a wrestler

The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu World Champion, 'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida is excited about the unique challenge he will face later this week. Ukrainian Grishenko will offer a new test for the Brazilian heavyweight.

While speaking in an interview with ONE, Almeida said:

“[Grishenko] comes from wrestling. I come from jiu-jitsu. I’m a fighter. I’m driven by challenges, and that’s something that motivates me. I’ve faced a striker before. I fought another [BJJ] black belt, but he’s going to be the first wrestler, so it’s going to be an interesting fight. It’s a challenge I’ve been wanting. I wanted to face a guy who defends takedowns well to test me, so I think it will be pretty cool.”

Having won all of his MMA fights in the first round, Brazil's Marcus Almeida said that he will look to keep this streak alive.

"At heavyweight, one blow can decide the fight, so neither he nor I can go wrong. I think it will be a fight where whoever has the best strategy and follows the plan will do well. In a perfect world, I win with a finish in the first round, like all my fights so far. That’s the goal.”

Fans are excited to see how well the grappling great can adjust his game to MMA. After stopping all of his opponents in the first three minutes, ONE Championship heavyweights are beginning to take notice of the new force in their division. ONE on Prime Video 1 will host Almeida's next bout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik