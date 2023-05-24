'Buchecha' believes duel against 'Reug Reug' comes at the perfect time: “We both got more experience”

The highly anticipated heavyweight tilt between streaking behemoths Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and ‘Reug Reug’ Omar Kane once again has a set date.

This heavyweight clash has been in the works for quite some time now, but has been hit with a multitude of reasons for why it hasn’t seen the light of day. Now, at the very least, it appears that this fight is on, if everything goes according to plan.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will put his unblemished MMA record on the line against Senegalese sensation ‘Reug Reug’ Omar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, which is penciled in to take place on Friday, August 4.

There is no official venue and host city as of this writing.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Almeida says that despite the many postponements, he believes this fight is happening at the right time.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“He got a couple more fights, he got a couple more victories. I got four victories, so we both got more experience.”

Almeida is now 4-0 in his ONE Championship stint so far. The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has victories over Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva, Kang Ji Won, Simon Carson, and Kirill Grishenko.

Meanwhile, Kane is 4-1 with victories over Alain Ngalani, Patrick Schmid, Batradz Gazzaev, and Jasur Mirzamukhamedov. His lone defeat came at the hands of Grishenko.

‘Reug Reug’ is a specialist in lutte avec frappe, a form of Senegalese wrestling which allows striking. On the other hand, ‘Buchecha’ is a submissions expert and an icon in the world of BJJ. Many believe Almeida is one of, if not the, greatest in history to ever grapple.

It will certainly be an interesting clash of styles when the two ONE Championship heavyweights meet in the circle.

Poll : 0 votes