‘Buchecha’ envisions tough fight for Osamah Almarwai against Mikey Musumeci

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is excited for ONE Championship’s landmark live event in the United States next month.

Among those he is looking forward to seeing is the world title clash between ONE flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci and challenger Osamah Almarwai.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Musumeci and Yemeni challenger Almarwai will collide at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. The event is set for May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Their fight is part of an 11-bout offering for ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. It will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

'Buchecha' shared to ONE in an interview that while he sees Osamah Almarwai as a worthy challenger, the ONE-debuting fighter will have it tough against Mikey Musumeci, who he considers as on a different level as a submission grappler.

He said:

“For sure, fighting against the champ like Mikey will be a really tough job for [Almarwai] because Mikey is something special for sure.”

Fighting Osamah Almarwai is a change of pace for Mikey Musumeci, who also faced Sambo and mixed martial arts fighters in the circle.

The American-born BJJ practitioner won the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title last October after defeating Brazilian Cleber Sousa by unanimous decision. He then made a first successful defense back in January when he dominated Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren, also winning by UD.

Osamah Almarwai, for his part, is out to make it a winning debut in ONE. The world-class and bemedalled BJJ fighter has been training for quite some time now at Atos BJJ in San Diego, California, under legendary grappler and ONE athlete Andre Galvao.

As for 'Buchecha', he has been focusing on MMA since coming on board ONE Championship in 2021. He has been undefeated in four fights so far and has positioned himself as a possible world title challenger in the heavyweight division.

Poll : 0 votes