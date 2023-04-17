‘Buchecha’ excited to see Mikey Musumeci’s top game: “He wants to test himself”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida believes Mikey Musumeci will display his underrated top game against Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10.

On May 5, at the promotion’s highly anticipated on-site US debut at 1stBank Center in Colorado, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will look to make a successful second world title defense of his ONE flyweight submission grappling crown.

‘Buchecha’, who’s widely considered among the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners of all-time, is a big fan of Musumeci’s intricate yet extremely entertaining style.

Musumeci, of course, is perhaps best known for his dangerous attacking guard off his back, which he used in his world title-winning performance against Cleber Sousa.

‘Buchecha’, though, thinks the New Jersey native will be the aggressor against fellow BJJ blackbelt Osamah Almarwai. He told ONE Championship:

“Being honest, his passing game is really good. He has really good techniques passing. We don’t see him much on top, but once he gets on top, for sure we’re gonna see a lot of pressure and I think because of that, he wants to test himself so we’re gonna see a lot of top game for sure.”

Those who watched Musumeci during his stellar BJJ career know he’s a crafty grappler who can pull off submissions from anywhere. We’ve seen glimpses of his top game brilliance inside the circle, particularly in his promotional debut against the legendary Masakazu Imanari.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ applied crushing pressure in order to pass the Japanese icon’s guard and take his back. From there, he announced his entry to the Singapore-based promotion with a sensational rear-naked choke finish.

Mikey Musumeci and Osamah Almarwai’s clash at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Video will air live on US Primetime and is free for existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : 0 votes