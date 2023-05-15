‘Buchecha’ gets back to work heading into potential next fight

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida shared a training update while waiting for his next fight to become official.

Almeida is a 17x BJJ world champion and widely considered one of the greatest submission grappling competitors of all time. Since transitioning to MMA, the Brazilian legend has continued to advance his combat sports legacy. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next fight announcement, which could be happening sooner rather than later.

‘Buchecha’ posted a short video on Instagram of him after a sparring session with the caption saying:

“The process is slow but giving up doesn’t make it go any faster! One more day of training! Sparring Day!🥊”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida made his professional MMA debut in September 2021. The BJJ world champion quickly proved he belonged, securing a first-round submission against Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva. Three months later, he submitted Kang Ji Won for his second consecutive first-round submission.

In June 2022, Almeida continued climbing the heavyweight division with a first-round knockout against Simon Carson. He last fought in August 2022, defeating former interim world title challenger Kirill Grishenko for his third first-round submission and fourth finish overall. It’s not confirmed what’s next for the rising heavyweight star, but there are rumors of a highly-anticipated matchup.

Almeida is potentially one win away from a heavyweight title shot. The BJJ legend could secure that spot in a rumored matchup against Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane. The Senegalese grappler holds a 4-1 promotional record, including three wins by KO/TKO. The heavyweight showdown is expected to take place in August.

Watch Almeida's latest submission win against Kirill Grishenko below:

Poll : 0 votes