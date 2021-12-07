“Buchecha, let’s fight” - Anatoly Malykhin, undefeated Russian calls out BJJ legend Buchecha

Anatoly Malykhin loves playing it up on social media. The 33-year-old from Kemerovo enjoys being in front of the camera and poking fun at would-be opponents, particularly on Instagram.

Following Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida’s second victory at ONE: Winter Warriors, Malykhin quickly called out the master grappler to a fight.

In an official post by ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin can be seen sending a message to Buchecha while watching his fight on TV.

“Buchecha, let’s go fight. No wrestling, only striking. One round. One punch. You sleep. I kill you Buchecha. I kill you,” Anatoly Malykhin said with a wide grin on his face.

Of course, Anatoly Malykhin setting up a striking-only battle against Buchecha would play out in his favor. The heavy-handed Russian boasts a 9-0 record, including six knockouts and three submissions. It would obviously be foolish for Buchecha to accept such circumstances. However, a matchup in the Circle under the ONE Championship unified ruleset between the men isn't out of the question.

Anatoly Malykhin due for shot at ONE heavyweight world title

Anatoly Malykhin has more pressing concerns before luring Almeida into the cage.

Following his victory over highly regarded Iranian wrestler Amir Aliakbari last September, Anatoly Malykhin earned a date with reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar.

The fight was scheduled before the end of the year, but a contract hadn't been finalized in time. Anatoly Malykhin prodded Bhullar on Instagram, calling him a 'chicken' while claiming he was too scared to sign to fight him.

Regardless, Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar are expected to throw down sometime in early 2022.

The Russian KO artist thanks the promotion for the trust, and says he is a much better fighter than the champion. Speaking in a recent interview with ONE, Anatoly Malykhin said:

"I think I'm way faster, and I'm way stronger than Arjan Bhullar. You know, I'm very grateful that ONE Championship keeps giving me fights, and I keep going towards my title shot."

Anatoly Malykhin says he's ready for his title shot. In the meantime, a delay won't stop the Russian from calling out anyone and everyone in ONE Championship’s fast-growing heavyweight division.

Edited by Joshua Broom