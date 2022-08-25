“Everyone has a weakness” - ‘Buchecha’ looking to expose Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is no stranger to attacking an opponent’s weak points to secure a victory. He has done it multiple times at the highest level of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

After successfully transitioning to mixed martial arts last year, the 32-year-old Brazilian sensation is looking to follow the same approach in his upcoming fight with former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko.

The two hulking heavyweights are set for a collision course on the main card of ONE on Prime Video I: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will air live in U.S. primetime from Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26.

Almeida told ONE:

“I haven't had a chance to see [Grishenko’s] biggest weaknesses yet, but I’ll find out in this fight. But sure, everyone has a weakness. I'm going to find out what his is.”

Buchecha had a lot of fight fans excited last year after finally shifting his focus to MMA full-time. The BJJ ace didn’t take long to assert his dominance, racking up three straight victories in the first round.

Almeida made quick work of Anderson Silva in his ONE debut, landing brutal knees before locking up a north-south choke. His terrifying ground game was on display once more against Kang Ji Won, as he gave the Korean his first career loss via an extremely tight rear naked choke.

Buchecha even showcased a more well-rounded game in his last outing against Simon Carson, as he peppered him with strikes on the feet before ending the fight with some punishing ground and pound.

Buchecha aims to become a complete fighter

Marcus Almeida enters this fight with complete confidence in his abilities but understands that a fight with Grishenko won’t be a walk in the park. The Belarusian wrestler, after all, went undefeated in his first five professional bouts before losing to Anatoliy Malykhin for the interim heavyweight title last February.

Almeida, meanwhile, has title aspirations of his own and is working hard to polish the rest of his game.

While jiu-jitsu will always be his bread-and-butter and primary weapon to close out fights, Almeida has been sharpening his Muay Thai and wrestling at the American Top Team in the United States.

By the looks of it, his hard work is paying off. Buchecha continues to evolve and always brings something new each time he steps inside the ONE circle.

