‘Buchecha’ says Kade Ruotolo is in a ‘very good moment’ in his young career

ONE rising star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida knew early on that Kade Ruotolo is destined for big things.

The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) world champion has followed Kade and his twin brother Tye’s careers since they were practically in diapers when they first emerged as grappling prodigies.

Now, the Ruotolos are considered at the forefront of the new age of young and phenomenal submission grapplers in the world. Kade Ruotolo event went on to become the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

In a recent interview with the Singapore-based promotion, ‘Buchecha’ said he was extremely proud of the 20-year-old’s achievements but wasn’t exactly surprised by the heights he went on to reach:

“Kade is in a very good moment. He just improves his game, he fights well on top, and he fights well on the bottom,” the Brazilian legend said.

Training under the famed Atos stable under Andre Galvao, Kade Ruotolo has indeed racked up beyond-impressive accolades at such a young age.

His greatness was evident from Day 1 under the ONE banner, where he remains unblemished in four grappling-exclusive bouts.

In his last outing, Ruotolo successfully defended his 26 pounds of gold against fellow ADCC world champion Tommy Langaker in a highly entertaining 10-minute technical war at ONE Fight Night 11 last June.

It appears Ruotolo is seeking new challenges and will follow ‘Buchecha’s footsteps by transitioning to mixed martial arts in the near future.

Meanwhile, ‘Buchecha’ will continue his quest of becoming an MMA world champion this coming August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video.

The 33-year-old grappling wizard will finally get his hands on ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane in what could be a gargantuan heavyweight match-up with possible world title shot implications.

ONE Fight Night 13 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the entire event live on US Primetime free of charge.