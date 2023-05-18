‘Buchecha’ shows off his comedic side in Instagram clip

17-time BJJ world champion and undefeated ONE heavyweight Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is not just adept at choking people out. He's also got some comedic chops. Despite being one of the greatest athletes in Jiujitsu history, 'Buchecha' remains humble and always finds a way to lighten things up.

In a recent video on his Instagram account, Almeida did a bait-and-switch joke that would make any Dad proud. The BJJ icon was sporting a 2-piece suit instead of his usual Jiujitsu Gi while showing off what looked like championship rings. The camera pans down to reveal that he's wearing flip-flops.

Here's the video:

"Sunday Mood! 🤣"

Almeida may not have a clear future in stand-up comedy with that video, but you can at least give him an A for effort. What you can give him an A for, however, is his uncanny ability to strangle anyone and everyone on the planet in 60 seconds flat. The 17-time BJJ world champion is considered the most accomplished Jiujitsu grappler of all time.

After winning nearly every world title in competitive jiujitsu, Almeida transitioned into MMA and has obliterated every single man put in front of him. In his first year in ONE Championship, the Brazilian icon finished Anderson 'Braddock' Silva, Kang Ji Won, Simon Carson, and former ONE interim heavyweight world title contender Kirill Grishenko. All of these opponents were stopped inside the first round.

With four straight stoppage wins inside the Circle over the course of 1 year, 'Buchecha' has clearly skyrocketed himself to his division's world title picture. Perhaps a win or two is all it takes now for him to be fighting for gold next. A bout with Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane, a fight that has been canceled in the past, might be the next logical step for the BJJ legend.

Poll : 0 votes