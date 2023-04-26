‘Buchecha’ wraps up training session, teases upcoming fight

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is looking a lot leaner than usual after wrapping up a training session at the prestigious American Top Team Gym (ATT) this week.

The legendary jiu-jitsu wizard had hoped to feature on ONE Championship’s first U.S. card this year, but it looks like the promotion has bigger plans for him. Although it isn’t official yet, 'Buchecha' teased his imminent return after a sweaty training session with a caption on Instagram that said:

“Friday, grappling to finish the week strong! The sport is MMA but Jiu Jitsu is the 🔑 to my W!🙏🏻”

Check out the images he released below:

After venturing to MMA full time, the Brazilian standout has been unstoppable. He’s working his way up the world title ladder with such efficiency that he may be considered to fight the winner of Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin for the undisputed ONE heavyweight world title.

Lately, he’s been gradually improving, making minor adjustments when necessary, and perfecting his standup and grappling at a steady pace. If there was an award for ‘Most Improved Fighter', 'Buchecha' would certainly bring home the trophy.

Currently, the 33-year-old star is already at 4-0, finishing opponents left, right, and center with perfect submission finishes and ground-and-pound. However, it was not until he defeated Kirill Grishenko, a former interim world title challenger at ONE on Prime Video 1, that he felt earned the respect he yearned for within the MMA community.

Off to his next potential match, fans speculate American heavyweight Odie Delaney or Iranian powerhouse Amir Aliakbari might be called in to fight the undefeated grappler.

But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who it is. Heavyweight fights in ONE Championship have never failed to impress.

Stay tuned with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest updates of 'Buchecha's upcoming match.

