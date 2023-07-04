Bud Light angered their blue-collared customer base putting 'mentally-ill attention wh*re' Dylan Mulvaney on ad: Joe Rogan 

Joe Rogan has once again taken shots at trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney became a topic of discussion a couple of months ago when Bud Light announced her as the company's latest spokesperson.

While it was initially considered to be an April Fool's Day joke, people started to boycott the brand after they realized that it was actually true.

Speaking of the same during a recent episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience with Ice Cube as the special guest, the UFC color commentator claimed that Bud Light angered its blue-collared consumer base with their partnership with Mulvaney. He said:

“The only time [capital] respects opinions is when people boycott sh*t and it works like this Bud Light thing, and now people are like, ‘Don’t do that again' Like be careful, look what happened to Bud Light."

He added:

"If you take a brand like Bud Light which is known for you know, blue-collared drinking people that they like to fu*king watch football and drink Bud Light and then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention wh*re and you make a big deal out of putting this person's 365 days of womanhood, put that on a Bud Light can and they freaked the fu*k out."

Catch his comments in the video below:

Bud Light Dylan Mulvaney: Joe Rogan talks about Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry in BKFC

Conor McGregor and Mike Perry had an unexpected face-off at BKFC 41 following Perry's TKO win over fellow former UFC star Luke Rockhold. Despite the fact that McGregor is signed to the UFC, he entered the BKFC ring with a championship belt around his shoulder and exchanged a few words with 'Platinum.'

The same has led to a lot of speculations surrounding a potential fight between the two, and it looks like Joe Rogan is overly excited for it to happen. During an episode of his podcast with Mike Perry as a guest, the UFC color commentator spoke about the possibility of McGregor transitioning into bare-knuckle fighting. He said:

"If that happened in a bare-knuckle fight, that would be f*****g bananas. He’s a very good kicker [too], he can do everything, but if somehow or another he agreed to fight bare-knuckle, I mean, Jesus Christ, do you know how big that would be? That would be wild. If they did that in bare-knuckle, it would get a million pay-per-view buys at least. Probably more.”

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:15):

Poll : 0 votes