"Bud Light sponsorship begins" - Wild fan comments flood Max Holloway and wife Alessa's gender-bender Halloween dress-up

Max Holloway and his wife, Alessa Quizon, have sent fans into a frenzy after sharing pictures of their gender-bender Halloween celebrations.

Holloway and Quizon are one of the most adored couples in the world of MMA. They went public about their relationship in February 2020 and got engaged later the same year on November 18, 2020. The couple eventually tied the knot two years later in Hawaii in April 2022.

Max Holloway and Alessa Quizon have showcased their unique get-ups on social media numerous times in the past. While it has been mostly anime-themed, the couple surprised many with their recent role-reversal get-up for Halloween.

Holloway took to Instagram to share a picture where he was seen wearing his wife's outfit while Quizon was dressed up as 'Blessed'.

Reacting to the hilarious post made by Max Holloway, fans flooded the comment section of the post. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Ladies and gentleman they got him"

"Dude still look untouchable with a dress on"

"Just in time for the bud light sponsors"

Max Holloway calls for a fight against Justin Gaethje, 'The Highlight' responds

Holloway recently issued a challenge to the current BMF champion Justin Gaethje. While Gaethje is waiting to get a fight against Islam Makhachev, 'Blessed' who was last seen in action against 'The Korean Zombie', took to social media to push for a potential fight, writing:

"If you change your mind bratha, how about one for the fans? #BMF @Justin_Gaethje."

While Max Holloway seemed open for a fight against Justin Gaethje, the latter has no interest in fighting 'Blessed'. During an interview with Marc Raimondi, Gaethje explained why he never wants to fight Holloway, saying:

“I don’t ever want to fight Holloway. I don’t know, I just don’t ever, I don’t want to punch him. Well, I just don’t, it’s not necessary. I like him too much, I like him. He’s a good dude. I don’t know him personally, but I’m a fan of his, I don’t prefer to punch him. But, if I have to I would I guess.”

