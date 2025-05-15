“Build an incredible card” - Liam Harrison says hype for a Jonathan Haggerty-Nico Carrillo main event in the UK hasn’t died down

British Muay Thai legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom says a potential showdown between UK stars 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty and 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo is still very much a big deal for local fans.

Despite Carrillo moving up to featherweight and Haggerty running into a few setbacks at bantamweight, their budding rivalry is still at a fever pitch, according to the 'Hitman'.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Harrison talked about a potential Haggerty vs. Carrillo showdown in the U.K., and how it would be massive for the promotion.

'Hitman' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I have no idea how it works, but I think they had an incredible chance with Jonathan Haggerty versus Nico Carrillo, which didn’t come to fruition. Even without that now, I still think there’s the chance to build an incredible card."

Needless to say, a fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo is indeed one that fans would be more than willing to shell out their hard-earned money to watch live.

Liam Harrison says lots of UK fighters would jump at the chance to compete on ONE event locally: "I hope they can do that before I retire!"

Liam Harrison is lobbying hard for ONE Championship to bring their world-class events to the United Kingdom, and he says British stars are ready to show out.

He told ONE:

"I could fight, the Haggerty brothers could fight, Nico can too. So could George Jarvis and Liam Nolan. The talent is all there, and they could do serious numbers. I just don’t know how long it takes to make moves like that. But I hope they can do that before I retire!"

