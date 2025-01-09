“Built to knee people’s faces” - Fans feel the pain of Nabil Anane’s brutal offensive onslaught against Soe Lin Oo in Bangkok

Thai-Algerian fighter Nabil Anane has made full use of his towering 6-foot-4 frame to wreak havoc in ONE Championship since coming on board the promotion in June 2023. It was something that was on full display in his last match back in September against Soe Lin Oo of Myanmar.

The 20-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout lorded his height and reach advantage over veteran Soe Lin on his way to the unanimous decision win. The contest saw him unleash terrorizing strikes from all directions that slowed down the 'Man of Steel.'

ONE Championship posted highlights from the match on its Instagram profile for fans to relive ahead of Nabil Anane's return to action later this month.

Check out the post below:

Comments from fans rushed in, spotlighting Anane's impressive performance, as well as his potential.

Fans wrote comments like:

"This guy was built to knee people's faces 😂🔥🔥🔥"

Powerful knee strikes

The range game

Others, meanwhile, raved about what Nabil Anane brings to the table. Below are screenshots of what they had to say.

Nabil Anane's vast talents

The win over Soe Lin, was Nabil's third straight in as many months, and fifth consecutive victory after opening his ONE journey with a loss.

Nabil Anane aims for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt at ONE 170

Nabil Anane seeks to take his ONE Championship campaign to another level when he vies for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 against Scottish contender Nico Carrillo.

The title clash is the co-headlining match of the event set to take place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Anane is stepping in as a replacement opponent for Carrillo, who was supposed to challenge reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the title at ONE 170. 'The Kicking Machine,' however, suffered an injury in training, forcing him to back out from the championship clash.

