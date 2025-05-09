“Bunch of different things I wanted to try” - Rising star Adrian Lee wishes his last fight had lasted longer

Adrian Lee’s third professional win at ONE 172 came fast. But maybe a little too fast for his liking.

Ad

The 19-year-old prospect continued his perfect start in ONE Championship earlier this year, scoring a quick finish and showing once again why he’s one of the most closely watched names in the promotion. But behind the win, there was a small sense of unfinished business.

He talks about this in his journey piece on his YouTube channel:

"When fight day came around, got in the [Circle], got the job done. But, again, there were a bunch of different things I wanted to try in that fight, too. But, you know, it just didn't get there."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It's a good problem to have, and 'The Phenom' is't exactly complaining. Still, he made it clear that he’s only scratched the surface, and that there’s more to come when the right test shows up.

Ad

“I'm gonna beat him up” - Adrian Lee warns opponents that his striking is just as sharp as his grappling

Despite three consecutive submission wins, Lee wants people to know his hands are just as dangerous. And if an opponent can stop the takedown... well, that's no problem. After all, that’s when things really get fun.

Ad

"So, when I fight someone who can stop my takedown, I'm gonna beat him up," he said. "Probably take him down again or knock them out. I don't know. There's a bunch of different things I want to try and I'm only three fights in."

Three fights, three wins and three submissions. There's a whole lot of tools he hasn’t even had to use yet, particularly in the stand-up.

Ad

Watch the full video below:

And stay tuned for future updates. Who knows? Maybe next time, we'll finally see Adrian Lee finish with a knockout instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.