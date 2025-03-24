“Bushido, the samurai spirit, and respect” - Yuya Wakamatsu beaming with pride after finally becoming ONE world champion 

Yuya Wakamatsu dealt with disheartening setbacks in his professional career but he never swayed the course. After trusting the process and continually betting on himself, the proud Japanese warrior can finally call himself a ONE Championship world champion.

'Little Piranha' registered the biggest win of his career in his unforgettable performance at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. Wakamatsu had the odds against him as he was taking on a multi-time world champion in Adriano Moraes. Moreover, the 30-year-old suffered an agonizing defeat to 'Mikinho' the last time they fought.

Energized by his hometown crowd inside Saitama Super Arena, Wakamatsu rose to the occasion and registered a thunderous first-round TKO victory to claim the ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

Speaking during the ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang post-event press conference, Yuya Wakamatsu shared how proud he is to finally achieve his lifelong dream.

Moreover, the new 135-pound MMA king stressed how delighted he is to represent ONE Championship, a world-class organization that shares his values.

The Tribe Tokyo MMA representative said:

"Of course, ONE is the number one in the world, not only because the strongest fighters [are here], but this organization believes in bushido, the samurai spirit, and respect. And this is important in this organization."

Watch the ONE 172 post-event presser:

Yuya Wakamatsu took home $50,000 bonus for career-defining performance

Yuya Wakamatsu has had his ups and downs in the home of martial arts, going 9-4 against the best flyweights in the world.

'Little Piranha' always took every setback with stride and returned with an improved repertoire each time.

At ONE 172, the world witnessed the evolution of Wakamatsu when he took out the ultra-tough Moraes in under a round.

The new flyweight MMA world champion also deservingly collected a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong, along with Adrian Lee, Masaaki Noiri, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com.

