"But if it was Khamzat he wouldn’t be talking like this" - Fans react to Sean Strickland's cautionary message to Dricus Du Plessis

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis continue their war of words ahead of this weekend's championship clash.

On his podcast The Man Dance with fellow UFC 185-pounder Chris Curtis, the reigning UFC middleweight champion stated that he messaged DDP some intense things following their tumultuous December press conference. X account @mma_orbit shared a clip of Strickland discussing this clearly sensitive topic with the tweet stating:

"🚨| Sean Strickland has said that he’s messaged Dricus Du Plessis since the chaotic press conference in December saying that if he brings up Sean’s childhood again then he will stab him. 😳 #UFC297 #UFC #MMA"

Several X users took part in the potential puncture wound discourse, with some believing Strickland could do this and some calling into question the legitimacy of this threat.

@FightDoctor_ sai;d

"But if it was Khamzat he wouldn’t be talking like this 😂"

@PaulSaladino7 stated:

"Final stage in heel turn from “free speech guy” to “whiny hypocrite”. He’s making Aljo look like a public relations genius."

@CharlieQuinnMMA quipped:

"I don’t believe him, but wouldn’t be shocked either lol"

@RobbieSnipe said:

"Watch main event gets cancelled because sean stabs ddp and ends up in canadian jail. 🤦‍♂️ haha"

@gamaflight stated:

"MMA gotta be the best sport to be a fan of 😂"

@bmetz131 quipped:

"What a pussy. Gives it out and can't take it. Just resolve it in the octagon."

[Images Courtesy: @mma_orbit thread on X]

Check out the clip on Strickland sending out a warning towards Du Plessis below

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis will finally clash

After this intense war of words that also spilled over into a brief in-crowd fight at a UFC event, Strickland and Du Plessis will finally clash at UFC 297.

Sean Strickland looks to notch the first defense of his UFC middleweight title against the current number two ranked 185-pound contender in the company.

These two men headline the first UFC pay-per-view offering of 2024 when the UFC takes over Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Dricus Du Plessis earned this title shot by finishing Robert Whittaker, while Strickland enters this bout on the heels of capturing the gold against Israel Adesanya last Fall.