"But you lost to Jake Paul" - Fans give a reality check as Nate Diaz claims he can "whoop" Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder

Fans recently voiced their opinions on Nate Diaz calling out heavyweight boxers Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder. This came after Joshua brutally knocked out Francis Ngannou on Mar. 8, during their highly anticipated fight at the Knockout Chaos event in Saudi Arabia.

This was 'The Predator's second consecutive loss in boxing after losing to Fury last year via split decision. The former UFC heavyweight champion was knocked out in the second round, having been dropped in the first.

Diaz recently took to X and slammed Joshua, Wilder, and Fury, stating that he could beat all of them. He wrote:

''Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Tyson Fury. I’ll whoop all your a**es. Just so u know.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Never thought I’d say these words.. I’m tired of Nate Diaz''

Another fan wrote:

''Nate is out here playing chess and everybody is thinking it’s checkers.''

One fan mocked Diaz, writing:

''Love ya Nate... but you lost to Jake Paul...''

Diaz took on boxing gloves for the first time when he squared off against Jake Paul in a boxing match last year. The bout went pretty much as expected, as 'The Problem Child' won the fight by unanimous decision. Following the fight, Paul called for an MMA fight with Diaz.

In his last octagon outing, Diaz faced Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He defeated Ferguson via submission in the fourth round. This was Diaz's final fight in the UFC and he is currently a free agent.

Nate Diaz backs Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul

Jake Paul shocked the combat sports community earlier this week when he announced that his next opponent would be heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson. 'Iron' will be 58 years old when they square off on July 20 on Netflix. Tyson's most recent fight was an exhibition draw against Roy Jones Jr. over four years ago.

In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Nate Diaz predicted the outcome of the upcoming bout between Paul and Tyson. He said:

''I don't give a f**k....no, Mike Tyson''

