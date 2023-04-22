By how much did Ray Borg miss weight at Bellator 295 weigh-ins? Inability to fight even at catchweight saw fighter released

Former UFC title contender Ray Borg has decided to call it a day on his MMA career after Bellator released him for missing weight on his promotional debut. Borg was set to make his promotional debut against Kyoji Horiguchi in a flyweight contest at Bellator 295.

'The Tazmexican Devil' reportedly faced severe weight management issues and could not hit the flyweight mark. He also failed to make weight after the bout was renegotiated to a 130-pound catchweight fight. According to Tapology, the 29-year-old has caused around 17 fight cancelations over his 11-year career, primarily due to weight-cutting issues.

Ray Borg was also cut from the UFC for his weight management issues in 2020, and interestingly, he had previously stated that he would leave the sport if he ever missed weight again. Keeping true to his word, Borg announced his retirement soon after the news of his release broke.

Besides Ray Borg, Bellator released featherweight contender Keoni Diggs for missing weight for his fight against Weber Almeida. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Bellator president Scott Coker said:

"I think Ray and Keoni both had catchweight to begin with... And then for them to miss weight completely…This is not an amateur tournament. I think it’s time to say goodbye to both of them, and we’re going to move on and let them fight somewhere else."

Ray Borg released: Dominance MMA cuts ties with 'The Tazmexican Devil' after he misses weight again

After being released by Bellator before he could even make his professional debut, Ray Borg was also dropped by his management agency, Dominance MMA. After being forced to withdraw from his bout at Bellator 295, Borg was let go by the promotion for his inability to manage his weight.

Considering this wasn't the former UFC veteran's first offense, Ali Abdelaziz's renowned fighter management agency also announced that they will be cutting ties with Borg for his unprofessional behavior. Dominance MMA announced the termination of his contract in a recently published press release:

"Effective immediately, Dominance MMA will no longer serve as representation for Ray Borg. We would like to apologize to Bellator MMA, American Top Team, and Kyoji Horiguchi for the unprofessionalism displayed this week that has forced us to make this decision..."

It continued:

"Given the circumstances, as well as our own embarrassment, we can no longer in good faith represent our now former client but wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Borg won three consecutive bouts at bantamweight prior to his scheduled return to flyweight and will leave the sport with a record of 16-5.

