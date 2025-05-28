Caleb Plant names his favorite kicks as he shows off shoe collection ahead of Armando Resendiz clash 

Interim WBA super middleweight champion Caleb Plant loves collecting shoes and showing them off. The American recently revealed his favorite kicks in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

According to Plant, the 1985 Air Jordan 1 are his favorite shoes. While displaying his shoe collections during an interview with Helwani, he said:

"I got some 1985 Air Jordan 1's Chicago and I got some 1985 bred ones and that's the year that the Air Jordan 1 was invented in. So I'd say those probably my top two. These ain't no thrift shops for sure but I got them online from some people who sell all the vintage stuff."

He added:

"I'm wearing the bred ones in my fight. I got with the surgeon and you know me and him been putting together some nice boxing shoes. We're doing the bred ones so those are like, it's changed the fight game really at least in boxing, I feel like everybody's wearing sneaker boxing shoes now so I feel like we were one of the first to get it going."

Check out Caleb Plant's comments below (1:30):

Plant is scheduled to face Jose Armando Resendiz in Las Vegas on May 31. He has won 2 of his last four fights and both of his losses have come against Mexicans, Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez. The 32-year-old defeated Trevor McCumby in last fight in September last year.

Caleb Plants reacts to Edgar Berlanga callout

Edgar Berlanga was handed the first defeat of his career by Canelo Alvarez in September 2024. The power puncher bounced back from his first-ever loss by beating Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz in March this year. After the fight, he called out Caleb Plant.

Plant reacted to Berlanga's callout and asserted that the American wasn't eager to fight him. Speaking to FightHype, he said:

"He ain't asking for me... [The interviewer in the ring] was asking Berlanga, 'Do you want to fight me?' He was like, 'No, Jermall, Jermell, Munguia.' Those are the fights he's more interested in right now... If he really wanted that, I'm saying his name, you know? It seemed like his energy was a little bit different, but that's okay."

Check out Caleb Plant's reaction below (1:23):

