What happened to Caleb Plant's mother, Beth Plant?

Caleb Plant's mother, Beth Plant, was shot and killed by a police officer after she pulled a knife on him in an ambulance.

The 51-year-old was being transported to a hospital due to her deteriorating health condition. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Beth Plant became combative. She reportedly brandished a knife and tried to injure the first responders and deputy.

An official statement from the TBI via tennessean.com read:

"She was being transported by county EMS when something went terribly wrong. She was outside and 'brandished the knife at the deputy' when he arrived on the scene. He (the deputy) saw her coming toward them while the lifesavers were trying to take cover behind him. She was closing in on the deputy with the sharp instrument. Her threat to them was measured in microseconds and as the deputy screamed many times for her to stop and drop it, she kept coming."

The deputy shot Beth Plant before taking her to the hospital, where she tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Caleb Plant uploaded an emotional Instagram post in memory of his mother shortly after the incident. The sentimental message reflected Plant's affection towards his mother. The 29-year-old boxer spoke about wanting to 'start over' with his mother.

"Love you forever and always momma . You always said 'work hard bubba' and I did... We both wished we could start from scratch so we could go back and you could have a fresh start with me and Maddie... I know in the end it’s your demons we always talked about that got the best of you. Maybe you always told me because you knew I’d understand because we shared some of the same ones but you didn’t deserve for them to do that to you," wrote Caleb Plant.

Caleb Plant also lost his 19-month-old daughter Alia due to an undiagnosed illness

Caleb Plant had a baby girl towards the end of his amateur stint as a reserve for the USA's 2012 Olympic boxing team. He was 20 at the time.

Unfortunately, his daughter was born with an unknown medical condition. Alia suffered over 50 seizures a day. She eventually passed away after struggling for 19 months. Her condition was still undiagnosed at the time of passing.

Caleb Plant will enter the biggest fight of his career against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on November 6th. The two were recently involved in an altercation at a press conference in Los Angeles. Canelo accused Plant of talking about his mother.

