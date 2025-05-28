Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz is just around the corner. The highly anticipated boxing event will feature several elite boxers and rising contenders, who will aim to further their quest to the top of the sport with potential victories. This article sheds light on crucial details of the event.

Ad

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Fight card

In the main event, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant will return to competition against Mexico's Armando Resendiz.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Plant, who has only lost to elite competitors such as Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez in his professional boxing career, is coming off a ninth-round TKO win over Trevor McCumby in his last fight in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Resendiz defeated Fernando Paliza in his last fight in February 2025. The fight against Plant will mark the biggest competitive challenge of his professional boxing career thus far.

Ad

Trending

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz will feature four fights across three weight classes.

These are the fights you can expect to watch (Subject to change/cancellation):

Main event: Super middleweight - Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz

Co-main event: Super middleweight - Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna

Middleweight - Yoenli Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis

Super welterweight - Isaac Lucero vs. Omar Venezuela

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Venue, date and start time, streaming, how to watch, venue

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz will take place on Saturday, May 31, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card is scheduled to start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the live action from 1 am local time on June 1.

Ad

The main event walkouts are expected at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. Fans in the United Kingdom will need to wait until 4 am local time to witness the main event walkouts.

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Streaming and how to watch

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz will stream live on Amazon Prime Video. However, availability may vary by region.

Those interested in watching the event on Amazon Prime will need to purchase the Amazon Prime Video subscription. A one-month subscription to the platform costs $14.99, while an annual subscription costs $139.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.