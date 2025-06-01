Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz is in the books. The event took place on May 31 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, and featured four fights across three weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz full results.

Main event: Super middleweight - Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz

In the main event, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant faced Mexico's Armando Resendiz. Plant was coming off a TKO victory over Trevor McCumby, while Resendiz had previously defeated Fernando Paliza in his last fight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During the match, Resendiz demonstrated his competitive skills against the more experienced Plant, primarily using an effective jab. Plant found success with body shots, but Resendiz established an early lead and continued to apply pressure.

In the middle rounds, Resendiz dominated with a high volume of punches and more impactful shots. He gained full control of the ring, forcing Plant to focus on defense.

Although Plant attempted to engage in a brawl, Resendiz capitalized on the situation, delivering powerful shots that elicited visible reactions from Plant. Despite Plant's efforts to regain momentum in the later rounds, Resendiz, being the fresher fighter, was able to thwart his attempts and maintained his lead until the final bell.

The judges scored the contest in favor of Resendiz, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision. This victory over Plant marked the biggest win of Resendiz's professional boxing career, as he became the interim WBA super middleweight champion.

Co-main event: Super middleweight - Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna

In the co-main event, Jermall Charlo made his return to the ring after a lengthy period of inactivity due to injuries and personal issues. This fight marked his first appearance since November 2023, where he faced Thomas LaManna, who had been on a nine-fight winning streak since his loss to Erislandy Lara in May 2021.

Charlo showed no signs of ring rust and quickly established an early lead with a versatile display of both offensive and defensive skills. LaManna struggled to cope with the speed of Charlo's jab and was bloodied early in the bout.

Charlo scored knockdowns in Rounds 3 and 4, but LaManna managed to survive and attempted to put pressure on his opponent. However, the cuts on LaManna's left eye worsened as Charlo landed with increasing accuracy and power.

The referee ultimately stopped the contest after the ringside physician closely inspected LaManna's cuts before the start of Round 6 and recommended that the fight be halted.

Official result: Jermall Charlo def. Thomas LaManna by T/KO (Doctor's Stoppage) (R5, 3:00)

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Undercard results

Middleweight - Yoenli Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis

Middleweight contender Yoenli Hernandez aimed to achieve his eighth consecutive knockout victory in his fight against Kyrone Davis. Hernandez, who seemed to have a considerable size advantage, showcased his skills throughout the match, controlling the action from the outset with a precise jab and well-timed power shots.

In the second round, Hernandez scored a knockdown with a powerful left hand, but Davis managed to survive and continued to put up a fight. Although Davis displayed impressive toughness and durability, Hernandez maintained his offensive pressure and secured a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Official result: Yoenli Hernandez def. Kyrone Davis by unanimous decision (100-89 X 3)

Super welterweight - Isaac Lucero vs. Omar Venezuela

In the opening fight of the Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz main card, undefeated fighters Isaac Lucero and Omar Venezuela faced off in a fierce two-round battle. Lucero appeared to land more powerful shots, but Venezuela also responded with intense aggression.

Despite being knocked down in Round 1, Venezuela continued to engage in heated exchanges. In Round 2, a powerful right hand from Lucero knocked Venezuela down again. Although he managed to beat the 10-count, Lucero quickly overwhelmed him with punches, prompting the referee to stop the action.

With this victory, Lucero improved his professional boxing record to 17-0.

Official result: Isaac Lucero def. Omar Venezuela by T/KO (2:57, R2)

Check out Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz full results below:

Main card

Main event: Super middleweight - Armando Resendiz def. Caleb Plant by split decision (116-112, 112-115, 116-112)

Co-main event: Super middleweight - Jermall Charlo def. Thomas LaManna by T/KO (Doctor's Stoppage) (R5, 3:00)

Middleweight - Yoenli Hernandez def. Kyrone Davis by unanimous decision (100-89 X 3)

Super welterweight - Isaac Lucero def. Omar Venezuela by T/KO (2:57, R2)

Preliminary card

Super lightweight - Justin Cardona def. Elijah Williams by split decision (79-72, 75-77, 77-74)

Super welterweight - Cristian Cangelosi def. Samuel Figueroa by majority decision

Lightweight - Curmell Moton def. Renny Mastrapa by unanimous decision

Super bantamweight - Carl Martin def. Francisco Pedroza Portillo by unanimous decision (78-73 X 2, 79-72)

Super middleweight - John Easter def. Andres Martinez by unanimous decision

