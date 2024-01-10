“Calling for the killing of innocent children” - Fans react as Andrew Tate pushes Ben Shapiro to speak up on New York Synagogue’s tunnel controversy

Andrew Tate ignited a firestorm on social media by calling on Ben Shapiro, a prominent Jewish conservative voice, to address the ongoing controversy surrounding a secret tunnel found beneath a Brooklyn synagogue.

The tunnel's discovery and subsequent police intervention sparked tensions between authorities and members of the Hasidic Jewish community, leading to arrests and accusations of illegal excavation.

This incident has sparked heated debate online, with Tate, a vocal critic of Shapiro's pro-Israel stance, using the platform X to challenge the commentator's silence on the matter:

"Hello @benshapiro please explain the tunnels under a synagogue that lead to a kids museum? Thanks"

Tate's post quickly ignited a storm of reactions, with many users drawing parallels to Shapiro's outspoken support for Israel in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Referencing Shapiro's past statements on Israel's military actions, one user wrote:

"He's too busy calling for the killing of innocent children"

Several comments accused Shapiro of hypocrisy, suggesting he would readily condemn similar discoveries in other religious contexts:

"Imagine if that was a mosque and not a synagogue Imagine the outrage 💀"

"If those tunnels were under a Mosque, Ben would've already called to level half of New York with nukes"

"The sudden silence from all the usual yappers is damning."

"Lol all the Jewish influencers have been very silent about it."

Check out the other reactions below:

Andrew Tate celebrates $27 million worth assets return as Romanian Court overturns seizure

A victory for Andrew Tate, as the Bucharest Court of Appeal overturned a prior decision, effectively ordering the return of $27 million worth of assets seized from him and his brother Tristan during their ongoing human trafficking investigation.

The Tate brothers, arrested in December 2022 on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang, have maintained their innocence throughout. The recent turn of events marks a significant development in the legal battle surrounding the seized assets, which included luxury cars, properties, gold, and cash.

Taking to X, Andrew Tate confirmed the news, celebrating the decision and highlighting the lack of substantial evidence against him. He stated:

"They stole 27 million without a single shred of evidence that we had many money illegally. A very smart judge threw it out. Now they have to prove to a new judge what money we “made” If they prove 10k, they can keep 10k. They won’t prove a thing because it never happened. 27M of houses cars gold and cash on its way back to me. Mashallah."

