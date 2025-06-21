Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas: Live round-by-round updates

The Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming continental super welterweight title fight. The bout is a meaningful outing for both men, though only one of them is the event's undisputed star.

Walsh steps into the ring with an undefeated 13-0 record, and 11 stoppages to his name. Meanwhile, Espadas is more seasoned at 23-6-1 with 16 stoppage wins. Despite the gap in experience, Walsh is the defending champion heading into the bout, holding the WBC Continental Americas super welterweight title.

While upsets are not uncommon sights in boxing, no one expects Espadas to win. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook list Walsh as a staggering -1600 favorite, while Espadas is a +800 underdog. The preliminary card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).

However, Walsh and Espadas are expected to make their ringwalks at around 3:00 AM E.T. / 12:00 AM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the super welterweight title fight.

Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas

