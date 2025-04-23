Can Jake Paul survive three rounds against Anthony Joshua? Veteran boxing promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren answer 

Rival boxing promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren may have different views on various topics, but they share similar opinions on a potential Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul fight.

In recent months, Paul has called out Joshua for a heavyweight showdown, expressing confidence in his ability to defeat the former two-time heavyweight boxing champion.

During a recent interview with Sports Bible, Warren and Hearn were asked whether they agree or disagree with the possibility that Paul could last three rounds against Joshua. Both men strongly disagreed. Hearn, who has consistently criticized this matchup, explained:

"That's like me saying, 'I'm going to go for the Gold at the 2028 Olympics for surfing.' It's clickbait. But it might just be mad enough to have a go. It's dangerous, very dangerous. I mean, you saw a guy that has the same size as AJ and who has much more ability than Jake Paul, which is Francis Ngannou; You saw what happened to him. That was scary, for a while... So, we can joke about it, but I don't recommend it for Mr. Paul!"

Warren, while appreciating Paul's promotional skills, seconded Hearn's thoughts and stated:

"There is a massive weight disparity and that's a tough thing to give away, especially with somebody who's got so much physical advantage over him, and he's a young guy. AJ - he's not an old guy, he's a young guy. Will it happen? Who knows? Anything happens sometimes in our sport. But I think it's a big, big ask of Jake beating him."

Check out Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren's comments below (8:49):

Eddie Hearn wants to remove Jake Paul fight promotion from his legacy in the sport

Although Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren have promoted fights featuring YouTuber-turned-professional boxers like Jake Paul and Logan Paul in the past, their experiences with these events seem to have shifted their perspective on the matter.

When asked if they would promote fights featuring YouTubers in future, Hearn said:

"Two things that we need to remove fro my legacy... Number one - I promoted Jake Paul's professional debut. Number two - I promoted Logan Paul vs. KSI... Made a lot of money on both occasions, cringed for the entire duration. Super rmart guys... But not for me. It didn't give me the spark, it didn't fire up my heart or my belly. It was one and done." [7:37]

Warren, who appeared to concur with Hearn's viewpoint, noted that the Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul fight, which he promoted, achieved good business and provided Fury the financial success that might not have occurred otherwise. However, he did not address whether he would promote influencer boxing matches in future.

