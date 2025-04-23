Can the Khamzat Chimaev puzzle be solved by rumored next foe? MMA analyst explains why surging contender might be better equipped to deal with 'Borz'

The storm that is the UFC 317 main event booking is still raging as the MMA world is wondering if Khamzat Chimaev will have an opponent for the much-anticipated June card. Rumors of UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis pulling out of the supposed main event due to injury are still unconfirmed.

In the meantime, fighters are stepping up to the plate as replacements. Enter The Fighting Nerds' Caio Borralho, the surging No. 6-ranked middleweight throwing his name into the hat.

Borralho, who's had significant training experience with Khamzat Chimaev as a former teammate, thinks he has the formula to stop the seemingly unstoppable 'Borz'.

Borralho took to X to call out Chimaev for a possible interim title fight, guaranteeing they'd put on a show better than Dricus du Plessis. According to Luke Thomas, Borralho may have a good chance of derailing the Chimaev hype train.

The veteran MMA journalist said on an episode of Submission Radio on YouTube (20:08):

"There's no doubt in my mind. He's [Borralho's] correct and there's no doubt in my mind that that experience will prove invaluable, if they ever lock horns. No question in my mind. I think that there's a certain part of the way that Khamzat [Chimaev] competes... Every fighter has tools of the trade that they like to use. But part of what sets him apart is that there's like a shock to it when he does it."

He added:

"I think there's a certain level of comfort if you have really experienced that and if you've really felt it... It just gives you a bit of a road map to understand what you're up against in a way that I do think is actually quite helpful.

Listen to Thomas here:

When Caio Borralho revealed the blueprint to beat former teammate Khamzat Chimaev

It seems Luke Thomas has a point about Caio Borralho having the invaluable tools to overcome Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round title fight. Back in November 2024, in the aftermath of Chimaev's dismantling of Robert Whittaker, Borralho spoke to Submission Radio as well to reveal what he thought would be the best way to beat the Chechen-born fighter.

Borralho, who was still teammates with Chimaev at the time, believed that the best way to deal with the unstoppable grappling of 'Borz' is to just avoid getting in that situation. The Fighting Nerds leader said:

"It's not an easy task to beat Khamzat. He's very athletic, very good, his wrestling is on point all the time. The key to beating him is to know how to defend his takedowns, to know his patterns before he shoots for a takedown... If he grabs you, you need to know what his next step is and what he wants you to do, so you don't do what he wants."

Listen to Caio Borralho talk about Khamzat Chimaev here (2:30):

