Can Nate Diaz fight Jake Paul even if he tests positive for marijuana? Sean O'Malley names the perfect loophole

Nate Diaz has been clamoring for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul to take place in a different state with cannabis-friendly laws. If the fight takes place in the stipulated state i.e., Dallas, Texas, he won't get an exemption for cannabis consumption.

Sean O'Malley and coach Tim Welch chimed in on the situation and said that Nate Diaz could still compete in the event but the bout would be considered a no-contest if he tests positive for cannabis. Here's what 'Sugar' said about the Stockton scrapper's situation:

"Nate can still fight, but I think they test - and after the fight, if he wins he won't get his money, or whatever. He'd still test positive for weed - if he wins, I think that they'll just count it as a no-contest, or whatever."

Even if Nate Diaz doesn't get his win-bonus in a possible victory over Jake Paul, he will still get a flat fee for showing up to the fight; both Welch and Sean O'Malley agreed.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are set to duke it out in a 10-round boxing match, on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Nate Diaz showed fatigue sparring Esquiva Falcao, six weeks out from fight with Jake Paul

According to undefeated pro-boxer Esquiva Falcao, Nate Diaz tired out while sparring twelve rounds with him. The younger Stockton scrapper is 12-weeks out from his scheduled boxing debut against 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul on August 5.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Esquiva Falcao detailed his experience sparring with the UFC veteran. Here's what he said (translated from Portuguese):

"At first I thought he was tired, and in the end it looked like he was dying. His fighting style is crazy. You look at him and say, ‘Oh, he’s tired,’ and then we started sparring. [Coach] Robert [Garcia] told me in the second round, ‘He’s tired already, hold back a little bit and keep the rhythm so he does at least 10 rounds.'"

Falcao continued:

"I held back and kept boxing, and we did 12 rounds. He was tired, but taking punches and throwing, too. [He] is bad, [he] is bad, but since he’s too heavy — he’s overweight, probably around 220 pounds or more — and I’m the only big guy in the gym, I had to do it. But I liked doing it."

