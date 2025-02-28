"Can’t blame him for being skeptical" - Fans react as Gervonta Davis accuses fellow boxers of 'selling their souls' to Turki Alalshikh's "devil sh*t"

Gervonta Davis recently sent fans into a frenzy after the boxing superstar seemingly accused fellow pugilists of "selling themselves" to Turki Alalshikh. He also reacted to a picture of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority chairman's picture with a host of boxing icons and called it "devil sh*t" in his rant.

Over the past few years, Alalshikh has established himself as a significant figure in the sport of boxing. The Saudi Arabian minister has notably managed to pull boxing promoters and fighters to set up some of the biggest clashes in the sport and even purchased 'The Ring' magazine to act as his official mouthpiece.

While many boxers and fans have heaped praise on Alalshikh for his contributions to the sport, it appears 'Tank' isn't one of them. During a recent interview, Davis shared his take on Alalshikh and Saudi Arabia's involvement in boxing and said:

"It’s like people selling themselves, like even in the picture where everybody was in the room, that s*it looked like some devil sh*t... That sh*t like some devil sh*t like they sold their soul."

After @HappyPunch shared a clip of his comments on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"Can't blame him for being skeptical."

Another fan wrote:

"So, opting for [Al] Hayman’s deferred payout plan is the better choice. SMH."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X

Shakur Stevenson issues bold preview of potential Gervonta Davis fight

Shakur Stevenson recently called out Gervonta Davis for a fight and shared a definitive prediction for their potential clash.

Stevenson is coming off a ninth-round TKO victory over Josh Padley in a WBC lightweight title fight last weekend. Meanwhile, Davis last beat Frank Martin in a WBA lightweight title fight via eigth-round knockout. Davis is now set to face Lamont Roach Jr. this weekend.

After the Padley fight, Stevenson was asked if he'd like to face Davis next, to which he replied:

"Hell yeah. It's the two best fighters in boxing. Gervonta 'Tank' Davis is a hell of a fighter, I keep telling y'all he's got great skills. But I'm better than him. I'm better than him at 'hit and don't get hit', and he can't beat me."

Catch Shakur Stevenson's comments below (3:32):

