"Can’t bro get arrested for saying ts" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia states his "intention is to kill Devin Haney"

Ryan Garcia continues to worry fans ahead of his clash with Devin Haney on April 20.

Posting a video of himself hitting pads 23 days out from the WBC super lightweight title fight, Garcia further concerned fans with his caption on X. Captioning the video, the 24-1 boxer claimed he would have "no mercy" with his intention to "kill Devin Haney" in their fight.

Garcia declared his impending "war" with Haney was "not for the faint of heart" and claimed Haney's father announced his death first. The caption read:

"My intention is to Kill Devil Haney. No mercy I hope he is ready to die. I hope he has came to terms with it. For the record his dad announced my death first. This is war this isn't for the faint of heart"

Expand Tweet

Fans were understandably confused and concerned, which has been the typical reaction to Garcia's social media posts lately.

One fan questioned the potential legal issues Garcia may have imposed, writing:

"Can't bro get arrested for saying ts 😭"

Expand Tweet

Other fans questioned the mixed messages being relayed from 'King Ryan,' who has recently been posting messages in favor of Christianity and professing his love for God.

More comments read:

"I feel like this isn't something you should type out and tweet"

"Spoken like a true Christian"

"[Gervonta Davis] watching at home like lol what"

"You're not that guy pal"

View more fan reactions to Ryan Garcia's tweet below:

Fans reacting to Ryan Garcia's tweet [via @ryangarcia on X]

Where will Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia be held?

Newly crowned WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney will defend his belt against longtime rival Ryan Garcia on April 20 in his quest to remain an undefeated champion. The two have previously fought several times as amateurs but never at the professional level.

Haney, who previously served as the unified lightweight champion, won the belt in his divisional debut with a unanimous decision over Regis Prograis in December 2023. Garcia has yet to compete in the weight class, but last knocked out Oscar Duarte in the same month.

As announced in February, Haney vs. Garcia will headline a DAZN pay-per-view card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Expand Tweet

Haney, 31-0, enters the fight as the sizeable favorite due to his champion status, undefeated record, and pound-for-pound ranking. The fight is expected to be the biggest of Haney's career due to star power, but the champion has more accomplished opponents on his record, including Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.

Garcia, 24-1, has yet to claim an undisputed belt despite his popularity on social media. The fight will be the second time 'King Ryan' will headline a major pay-per-view event, previously losing to Gervonta Davis as the main event of a fight card that earned 1.2 million buys.