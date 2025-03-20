"Can’t trust a promise from an addict" - Fans react as Jan Błachowicz accuses Jon Jones of 'escaping' to heavyweight after promising him a fight twice

Jan Błachowicz still regrets never getting his shot at Jon Jones, accusing the former light heavyweight champion of avoiding their matchup. According to the former champ, Jones twice promised Blachowicz a fight but moved to heavyweight before it could happen.

After Jones defended his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, he watched Błachowicz knock out Corey Anderson to earn the No. 1 contender spot. However, Jones later vacated the title, leading to Blachowicz winning it against Reyes at UFC 253. Jones eventually went up to become the heavyweight king, defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 and later defending against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

Speaking ahead of UFC London, Błachowicz expressed frustration:

“I was very disappointed he went to heavyweight because he promised me this fight twice...and he escaped... I’ll go to his gym and ask for a sparring session, I need that.”

Fans quickly reacted, with one commenting:

“Can’t trust a promise from an addict.”

Another wrote:

“People forget Jan had a run where he beat Rockhold, Jacare, Corey Anderson, Dominick Reyes and Israel Adedanya. This fight would’ve been huge.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Jan Błachowicz's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @fullsend_mma]

Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg set for high-stakes clash at UFC London

Jan Błachowicz and Carlos Ulberg are set to collide in a pivotal light heavyweight showdown at UFC London.

Błachowicz returns to action following a split-decision loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 291. Prior to that, he battled Magomed Ankalaev to a draw in a title fight at UFC 282.

Meanwhile, Ulberg enters the fight with a seven-fight win streak. In May, the City Kickboxing standout stunned Alonzo Menifield with a 12-second knockout before defeating Volkan Oezdemir by decision in November.

With Ankalaev recently claiming the belt and a potential rematch with Pereira looming, this fight could be a defining moment for both men. A dominant performance could put the winner in a strong position for a future title shot.

